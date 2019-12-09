BoycottPanipat trends after Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal portrayed in an unseemly manner

Rajasthan: The Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal's descendant on Sunday demanded a ban on 'Panipat' movie for allegedly portraying him in a wrong light.

In a statement, Vishvendra Singh said the film presents distorted historic facts and urged the government to form a committee who ensures that directors take permission from the family members of historic figures if a movie is to be made on them.

"It is very sad that a great man like Maharaja Surajmal Jat of Bharatpur has been depicted in the film 'Panipat' in a very wrong way, while tampering with historical facts," Singh, who described to be from the 14th generation of the ruler in the statement, said.

It further said: "I believe that the film should be banned in view of the huge opposition by the Jat community of Haryana, Rajasthan and North India. Otherwise, the law and order of the country may deteriorate." "I request the government to make a committee to ensure that if a film is made on a dynasty or a great person, permission should be obtained from the family before its release," the statement said.

The outrage was also visible on Twitter after netizens started trending the issue with #BoycottPanipat.