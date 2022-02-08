Boycott Hyundai: South Korea discusses issue with Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, offensive post removed

Over the Hyundai controversy, the Foreign Minister of South Korea Chung Eui-yong called the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India today. The two authorities discussed several concerns, the Republic of Korea Foreign Minister regretted the offence caused to the people of the Indian territory over the social media post on Kashmir solidarity day.

In response to media queries on social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Official Spokesperson

Shri Arindam Bagchi said:"We had seen a social media post on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and

sought an explanation.

The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of

the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022.

The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted

that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise.

We expected the Company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues. Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Chung Eui

yong called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the Rok Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted

the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on

the political or religious issues.India welcomes investments by foreign companion in various sectors. But, it is also expected that companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

(with inputs from Press Information Bureau)

