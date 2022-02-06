BoycottHyundai trends on Twitter, here's all you need to know

A recent tweet by Hyundai Pakistan Official (@PakistanHyundai) read, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.” The tweet carried along a picture of a boat from the Dal lake and the text ‘Kashmir’ was juxtaposed with a barbed wire, as of the ones on national borders.

The post seeking secession of the Indian territory went on-air on Kashmir Solidarity Day, i.e. February 5. No sooner, furious netizens have poured in several tweets hinting the subtle and inappropriate representation in the post. This made #BoycottHyundai one of the top trends on the microblogging website.

However, was this social media activism of Indians respected? According to reports, when Indian netizens alerted Hyundai India towards the controversial tweet and questioned whether they endorse the tweet of Hyundai Pakistan, what came in was that Hyundai India started blocking netizens who addressed the issue.

Check here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:19 PM IST