Booking of train tickets at 1.7 lakh service centres to resume from Friday: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from Friday across the country, bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next two to three days, said Piyush Goyal, Union Railways Minister.

"We are developing a protocol in this regard," said Goyal.

"We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," he added.

Speaking about the Shramik special trains running to ferry the stranded people from various states to their respective home state, Goyal said that as many as 1054 trains have been arranged only for Uttar Pradesh from across various states so far.

"A few states have not cooperated with the Centre at all. I think there are around 40 lakh people who want to return to West Bengal but only 27 special trains have entered the state so far, We did not use to get permission. West Bengal has given a list of only 104 trains to be operated from May 14 or May 15 to June 15. Similarly, we have only arranged 96 trains for Jharkhand," said Goyal.

"Only 35 trains were operated for Rajasthan. I would like to request the States to let their people reach their respective states. We are trying to provide all the possible aid to the states. I would like to thank Gujarat CM as 636 trains were arranged for the state," he added.