 Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week

Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week

The email was reported by a temple staff member, prompting local police to conduct extensive searches at the temple using bomb squads and dog units, although no explosives were found.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4 Hoax Mail Within A Week | iskcontirupati.org

Tirupati: A bomb threat was issued to the ISKCON temple in Tirupati on Sunday night sparking major security concerns. The threat which was reportedly received on an email, allegedly sent by ISIS, claimed an attack would target the ISKCON temple.

No Explosives Found After Thorough Search

The email was reported by a temple staff member, prompting local police to conduct extensive searches at the temple using bomb squads and dog units, although no explosives were found, according to an ABP report. This marks the fourth hoax bomb threat Tirupati has received in just three days, escalating anxiety among residents and devotees.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 10 Lucknow Hotels Get Bomb Threats Via E-Mail, Sender Demands USD 55,000 Ransom
article-image

Three Bomb Threats Received Earlier

FPJ Shorts
Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week
Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena
Hyundai, Toyota To Cooperate In Motor Sports Division
Hyundai, Toyota To Cooperate In Motor Sports Division

Earlier in the last week, three hotels in Tirupati also received similar email threats, adding to the tension in the temple town. In response, Tirupati East Police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the series of threatening emails. Circle Inspector Srinivasulu confirmed the incident, reassuring the public that authorities are working diligently to identify those behind these threats.

Read Also
IndiGo Receives Security-Related Alerts For 15 Flights Amid Hoax Bomb Threats To Indian Airlines
article-image

The police official stated, “Three hotels received bomb threat alerts. An FIR has been registered, and the case is being investigated from multiple angles. We are confident that the perpetrators will be identified soon after a thorough investigation.” Local police however continue to treat these incidents seriously, stepping up security measures and maintaining a vigilant presence to ensure the safety of the town’s residents and visitors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week

Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week

Delhi Man, Son Stopped For Riding Royal Enfield Bullet With Noisy Silencer In Jamia Nagar, Attack...

Delhi Man, Son Stopped For Riding Royal Enfield Bullet With Noisy Silencer In Jamia Nagar, Attack...

Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Illegal Cracker Shop In Sadar Bazar, Woman Injured, Several...

Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Illegal Cracker Shop In Sadar Bazar, Woman Injured, Several...

Delhi: Body Of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered After 4 Days In Mustafabad

Delhi: Body Of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered After 4 Days In Mustafabad

IndiGo Receives Security-Related Alerts For 15 Flights Amid Hoax Bomb Threats To Indian Airlines

IndiGo Receives Security-Related Alerts For 15 Flights Amid Hoax Bomb Threats To Indian Airlines