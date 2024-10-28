Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4th Hoax Mail Within A Week

Bomb Threat Issued To ISKCON Temple In Tirupati; 4 Hoax Mail Within A Week | iskcontirupati.org

Tirupati: A bomb threat was issued to the ISKCON temple in Tirupati on Sunday night sparking major security concerns. The threat which was reportedly received on an email, allegedly sent by ISIS, claimed an attack would target the ISKCON temple.

No Explosives Found After Thorough Search

The email was reported by a temple staff member, prompting local police to conduct extensive searches at the temple using bomb squads and dog units, although no explosives were found, according to an ABP report. This marks the fourth hoax bomb threat Tirupati has received in just three days, escalating anxiety among residents and devotees.

Three Bomb Threats Received Earlier

Earlier in the last week, three hotels in Tirupati also received similar email threats, adding to the tension in the temple town. In response, Tirupati East Police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the series of threatening emails. Circle Inspector Srinivasulu confirmed the incident, reassuring the public that authorities are working diligently to identify those behind these threats.

The police official stated, “Three hotels received bomb threat alerts. An FIR has been registered, and the case is being investigated from multiple angles. We are confident that the perpetrators will be identified soon after a thorough investigation.” Local police however continue to treat these incidents seriously, stepping up security measures and maintaining a vigilant presence to ensure the safety of the town’s residents and visitors.