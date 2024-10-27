 Uttar Pradesh: 10 Lucknow Hotels Get Bomb Threats Via E-Mail, Sender Demands USD 55,000 Ransom
Upon receiving the emails, the hotel management immediately informed the police. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Representational Image

At least 10 luxury hotels in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow received bomb threats via email on Sunday. The sender demanded a ransom of $55,000 (Rs 4,624,288) and threatened to set off bombs if the demand was not met.

According to reports, the emails sent to the hotels mentioned that "Bombs are hidden in black bags on the hotel grounds."

Demanding ransom, the sender wrote, "I want $55,000, or I will detonate the explosives, and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs WILL detonate them."

According to reports, the hotels that received the threat emails include Marriott, Saraca, Piccadily, Comfort Vista, Fortune, Lemon Tree, Clark Awadh, Casa, Dayal Gateway, and Silvette in Lucknow.

Delhi: Over 70 Flights Across Indian Airlines Receive Fresh Bomb Threats; Govt To Consider...
Notably, two days ago three hotels in the temple area of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, also received bomb threats. In that email, the sender claimed “international pressure” was building due to the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq and suggested that “blasts in schools” were necessary to shift attention from the involvement of MK Stalin’s family in the case.

In similar incident, last month, Bengaluru's Taj West End Hotel received a hoax bomb threat via email, prompting authorities to bring in sniffer dogs and the bomb squad for a thorough inspection.

