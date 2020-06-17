Bloodbath in media continues: India Today group announces reduction in staff and salaries

He said that the Group was forced to take unprecedented steps and the HR department will communicate to each person regarding their revised compensations.

"Regrettably, as the current situation unfolds, we are forced to take unprecedented steps to ​make all our magazines viable. Some publications, editorial and business initiatives will cease. Accordingly, we would be reducing our staff strength. Those we have to part ways with will be informed individually. Further, starting this month, there will be a reduction in staff salaries across the board with senior members of our team taking the biggest cuts. Our HR department will communicate to each person their revised compensation terms," he wrote.

"I do hope you understand the circumstances that have made us take these difficult decisions. I acknowledge the valuable contribution of those who have to go. I look forward to your understanding and support," he further added.

Earlier, News Nation, The Indian Express, The Outlook, The Quint, The Times of India, Sakal Times, Hindustan Times etc. have also taken various measures amid the pandemic.