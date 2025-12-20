 Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar

Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar

A 20-year-old daily wager from Bihar was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, living in Ballia's Kotwali area, committed the crime on April 9. Following a complaint by the girl’s father, police registered a case under the POCSO Act. The accused is now in judicial custody.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ballia (UP): Police have arrested a 20-year-old daily wager from Bihar for allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Ballia, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, who was arrested from his home in Bihar's Sheohar district on Friday, has been sent to judicial custody, SP Omvir Singh said.

Read Also
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India...
article-image

According to police, the accused lived in the Ballia Kotwali area and worked as a daily wager. He allegedly abducted the girl and raped her on April 9.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused at the Ballia City Kotwali under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway
Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway
India-Oman: Surat's Jewellery Exports, Pune's Engineering Goods, & Visakhapatnam's Marine Products Will Get Zero-Duty Access
India-Oman: Surat's Jewellery Exports, Pune's Engineering Goods, & Visakhapatnam's Marine Products Will Get Zero-Duty Access
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar

Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar

'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India...

'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India...

Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality

Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality

West Bengal: PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Unveil National Highway Projects, Address Rally In Nadia...

West Bengal: PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Unveil National Highway Projects, Address Rally In Nadia...