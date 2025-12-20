Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ballia (UP): Police have arrested a 20-year-old daily wager from Bihar for allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Ballia, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, who was arrested from his home in Bihar's Sheohar district on Friday, has been sent to judicial custody, SP Omvir Singh said.

According to police, the accused lived in the Ballia Kotwali area and worked as a daily wager. He allegedly abducted the girl and raped her on April 9.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused at the Ballia City Kotwali under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act, police said.

