Bloodbath in media continues: Day after Hindustan Times fires 130-odd staff, Sakal Media shuts down Pune, Goa editions

Pune-based Sakal Media Group will be shutting down operations for Sakal Times and Gomantak Times, Exchange4Media reported on Thursday. While Sakal is based out of Pune, Gomantak Times is based out of Goa.

According to the report, Sakal Media has also shut down the digital editions of both news companies. However, insiders mentioned that the digital edition has not been closed. Some of them even alleged that they were given the news on Wednesday and asked to resign citing financial losses. However, this is all hearsay and the company is yet to release an official statement about the same.

The news comes a day after Hindustan Times reportedly asked 130-odd staff members to resign, which included sales, marketing and editorial staff. The insiders also mentioned that the Patna and Pune editions were closing down.