Bloodbath amid lockdown: Full list of media houses that have cut salaries or let people go

Even though PM Modi appealed to corporate houses not to fire its employees during the lockdown, several had either terminated or put their employees on furlough.

Media houses which like to pontificate constantly and tell the government what to do recover the economy, appeared to have no other option but to let people go amid a lockdown, leaving many stranded in different cities or towns with no means of surviving or going home.

Yesterday, Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari wrote a letter to current I&B Minister and Ramayana enthusiast Prakash Javadekar, asking the government to issue an advisory asking media not to fire its employees.