Bloodbath amid lockdown: TOI's Sunday Magazine, News Nation lay off employees amid coronavirus crisis

Amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in the world, claiming 115,136 lives and infecting 1,865,015 people globally, the media industry in India is going through a tumultuous time.

Media organisations Times of India and News Nation have laid off employees despite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking public and private employers not to lay off their workers or cut their salaries.

In her post on Facebook, journalist Nona Walia said that she was sacked along with the entire team of Sunday magazine. She wrote, "The entire team of Sunday magazine of Times of India asked to leave. Got a call from my boss Poonam Singh. Sacked after 24 years from a company I served with love for more than two decades. Wow."