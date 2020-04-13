Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cautioned the government from "foreign interests" that due to economic slowdown foreign companies may try to take over Indian companies as they may be "attractive targets" and asked the government to protect the Indian companies.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted "The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis."