Blast outside Israeli Embassy could be a 'terror attack', says envoy Ron Malka

New Delhi: Suspecting that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy here could be a terror attack, Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Saturday, asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion.

"The investigation is ongoing, gathering all evidence from the scene. There is a full collaboration between Indian and Israeli authorities. As of now, our strong assumption is that it is a terror attack that targeted the Israeli Embassy. Fortunately, nobody was hurt," Ron Malka, the Israeli Envoy, told ANI "All options are there on the table.

"Yesterday when this terror attack was conducted, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, exactly yesterday. So, it may not be a coincidence but all options are being investigated," he added.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.