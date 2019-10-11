'Black coloured rain' in Navi Mumbai turns out to be Larvae falling from the trees

Commuters on the road to Seawood, on Thursday morning, were quick to notice that a certain black coloured substance was falling from above. Fearing the worst, many people paused the traffic to inspect what was falling on them.

A closer look disclosed that the blackish-brown substance was a large number of mangrove moth caterpillars were falling upon vehicles and pedestrians from the trees and not the sky.

Several people from the area complained about larvae crawling on their body. Nirmala Ranjan, a 35-year-old resident of Sector 27 in Seawoods, said, “I was not alone. Several two-wheeler riders had to stop and brush them off their helmets and bodies. The traffic came to a halt as a lot of caterpillars kept falling from the trees. I had to brush them off very hard, because they kept sticking to my body,”.