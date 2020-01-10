BJP's Tajinder Bagga shares video, claims protesters chanted 'Hum lekar rahenge aazadi, Jinnah waali aazadi'

BJP leader and spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has shared a video on Twitter and has claimed that the protestors chanted 'Hum lekar rahenge aazadi, Jinnah waali aazadi' at the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.
"Hum Lekr Rhenge Aazadi, Jinnah Waali Aazadi Slogans by Left Terrorists in Anti CAA Protest at Shaheen Bagh. I am saying from day one. This is not Protest against Modi, This is Protest against India," Bagga wrote.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared the same video. He said that the protesters are with India or against is very clear now.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was earlier called out for sharing a false video of Umar Khalid chanting 'Hinduo se Aazadi' slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai.
Bagga had tweeted a video of Umar Khalid chanting Aazadi slogans at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the intervening night of January 5-6. "Muslim and Leftists students in Mumbai again Raised Slogans "Hinduo se Aazadi" but this time not in Jamia or JNU , they raised Hinduo se Aazadi Slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai," he wrote. He also tagged Mumbai Police and CM Uddhav Thackeray's office asking them to take action.
Actor Sonam Kapoor had mocked him on Twitter. She wrote, "How can you expect people with no moral compass or conscience to do anything but this. Shame is not in their DNA."
