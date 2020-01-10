BJP's Tajinder Bagga shares video, claims protesters chanted 'Hum lekar rahenge aazadi, Jinnah waali aazadi'

BJP leader and spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has shared a video on Twitter and has claimed that the protestors chanted 'Hum lekar rahenge aazadi, Jinnah waali aazadi' at the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

"Hum Lekr Rhenge Aazadi, Jinnah Waali Aazadi Slogans by Left Terrorists in Anti CAA Protest at Shaheen Bagh. I am saying from day one. This is not Protest against Modi, This is Protest against India," Bagga wrote.