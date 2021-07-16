BJP's Suvendu Adhikari welcomes NHRC report on post-poll violence but says 'there's more violence'

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on post-poll violence. He, however, said that there is more violence than what the NHRC has reported.

“We welcome the report of the NHRC but would like say that the post-poll violence is much more than what is mentioned in the report. Out of 6500 complaint only 2500 have been converted into FIR,” said Suvendu.

Slamming the police, LoP said that several police including Commissioner is behind the atrocities in Bengal.