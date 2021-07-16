BJP's Suvendu Adhikari welcomes NHRC report on post-poll violence but says 'there's more violence'

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on post-poll violence. He, however, said that there is more violence than what the NHRC has reported.
“We welcome the report of the NHRC but would like say that the post-poll violence is much more than what is mentioned in the report. Out of 6500 complaint only 2500 have been converted into FIR,” said Suvendu.
Slamming the police, LoP said that several police including Commissioner is behind the atrocities in Bengal.
“The police should be booked first. I tried to connect with the Commissioner several times but of no avail. Calcutta High Court has order on June 18 police should intervene and get back all the displaced workers and give them ration and medicines, but since the displaced workers are BJP cadres for which no action has been taken,” said Suvendu adding that probe on post-poll violence of Bengal should also be conducted outside West Bengal as over 20000 BJP workers are still didn’t get back home.
The Leader of the Opposition also mentioned that not a single mention of post-poll violence is there on Kolkata Police website.
“Not just murder, atrocities on women and children are also increasing. In Birbhum’s Bolpur area a student was denied mid-day meal as her parents are BJP supporters. Devastation is going on in West Bengal and the entire country is discussing the same,” claimed Suvendu.
