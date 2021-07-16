Bengal post-poll violence report leak: Chief minister Mamata's allegations baseless, says NHRC panel member

"How is Mamta Banerjee saying that the report has been leaked in the media, while it has been submitted in the High Court. The Kolkata High Court should take cognizance of how Mamta Banerjee came to know that the report has been leaked in the media and she will have to answer that how does she know that the report doing the rounds in the media is the one submitted by the NHRC to the court," he said.

Rasheed questioned the West Bengal Chief Minister as to how did she come to know about the report submitted by the NHRC to the court, adding that he will write a letter to the chairman of the Fact-Finding Committee of the NHRC to bring this matter to the notice of the court.

"We prepared this report with complete secrecy, how Mamta Banerjee came to know after three days of the submission of the report to the court? She will have to answer this," said Rasheed.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister had alleged that the report was leaked online under a political conspiracy by the commission.

Mamata had said, "Now even neutral organisations are being used by the BJP for their political interests. Our state is being defamed. The Human Rights Commission should respect the court. Instead of leaking the report to the media, it should have been handed over to the court." (ANI)