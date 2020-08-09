BJP worker injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Sunday. According to local police, militants shot at and injured the BJP worker in Budgam, reported PTI.

A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured. Najar is the district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha. After the incident he was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited.