BJP worker injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Sunday. According to local police, militants shot at and injured the BJP worker in Budgam, reported PTI.
A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured. Najar is the district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha. After the incident he was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited.
Earlier, militants killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6. Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead near his home in Kulgam's Qazigund are, about 60 km from Srinagar. He was the BJP's district vice president for Kulgam.
The BJP sarpanch was immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district after the attack where "he was declared brought dead", officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Just 48 hours before Khanday's murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district.
(Inputs from PTI)
