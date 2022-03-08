BJP will win more seats in final results than predicted in exit polls, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more seats in the final results than predicted in the exit polls. His remarks came after exit polls predicted an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state Assembly elections.

"Most exit polls have shown BJP government in Uttarakhand, even those numbers are less, our numbers will be more and we will form a majority government... People have given a certificate to the work done by BJP in the state...," Pushkar Singh Dhami told news agency ANI.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving a clear edge to the BJP in forming the government. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

According to the exit poll forecasts, there will be a close fight between BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand, however, the saffron party is set to have a slight edge with a prediction of 37 seats and Congress to get 30 seats.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:01 PM IST