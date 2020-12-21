BJP will struggle to cross double digits in 2021 West Bengal election: Poll analyst Prashant Kishor

Kolkata

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to West Bengal said the saffron camp will win over 200 seats in the state Assembly poll, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took to twitter and claimed the BJP will struggle to cross the double-digit mark and he would leave the social media site if the saffron camp does better than his prediction.

Kishor, the poll strategist of the BJP during the 2014 LS election, has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to strengthen her party’s poll prospects. “For all the hype amplified by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal. Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space,” Kishor tweeted.

In response to Kishor’s tweet, BJP West Bengal observer and Indore MP Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted India would end up losing a poll strategist. “Given the ongoing BJP tsunami in Bengal, once the new government is formed, the country will have to lose a poll strategist,” Vijayvargiya said.

In another development, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said he has accepted the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari as TMC MLA, whose exit triggered a parade of TMC leaders to switch over to the BJP.

Meanwhile, after meeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee for the second time in a week, disgruntled West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee said his situation cannot be equated with that of former party colleague Suvendu Adhikari who switched loyalty to the BJP.