BJP vs AAP: MCD election campaign reaches biggest garbage dump in Delhi, party workers come face to face |

On October 27, Thursday, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election campaign reached one of the biggest waste dumps in the national capital, the landfill at Ghazipur in East Delhi, BJP workers demonstrated there with black flags and anti-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chants.

The Delhi BJP workers and AAP workers came face to face and raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today. The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them. The Police personnel are also present at the spot.