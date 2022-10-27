After Kejriwal's 'Lakshmi-Ganesha' photo on currency demand, BJP's Nitesh Rane suggests putting Shivaji Maharaj's photo

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | File

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand to put photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the currency notes, many other leaders have come up with the alternatives.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane joining the bandwagon shared a photoshopped image on his Twitter handle which shows a Rs 200 note with a photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead of Mahatma Gandhi. He captioned the photo, "Ye perfect hai [This is perfect]."

Ye perfect hai ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/GH6EMkYeSN — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) October 26, 2022

Apart from Rane, Congress leader Manish Tiwari also suggested that the currency should carry photo of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

According to a report in Jagran, the Congress leader said that Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi's photos should be on the currency note. He pointed out that both leaders symbolise non-violence and democracy.

Arvind Kejriwal's demand

Kejriwal on October 26 said that the currency notes should have a photo of Lakshmi and Ganesha on the currency notes like Indonesia has.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency notes. If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency notes, our country will prosper. I will write to the prime minister in a day or two on this," he had said.

Sparks row with comment

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit slammed Kejriwal and said that if he were to visit Pakistan, he would tell people that he is a Pakistani and ask people to vote him.

Meanwhile, BJP also cornered Kejriwal over his comments with BJP MLA OP Sharma saying that the AAP supremo should first say proclaim his Hindutva before he shifts from "secular country" concept and put dieties' photos on the currency.