BJP uses Nehru quote to target Congress over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Amit Malviya today hit out at critics of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) saying that the political parties opposing it "should at least remember its history".

Malviya pitted a to quote by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru where he calls "our brothers and sisters cut off from us by political boundaries" as being a part of us against that of his descendant, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who he quoted as saying that the party would oppose CAB.

"We also think of our brothers and sisters cut off from us by political boundaries and who unhappily cannot share at present in the freedom that has come. They are of us and will remain of us whatever may happen, and we shall be sharers in their good and ill fortune alike," says the quote that he attributed to Nehru.

Against that, Malviya's tweet juxtaposes Rahul Gandhi stating that the "Congress will oppose Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill in Parliament".