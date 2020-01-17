BJP takes dig at MVA after Sanjay Raut's comments

New Delhi: The BJP described the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra as opportunist on Thursday after Sena's Sanjay Raut withdrew his comment on Indira Gandhi meeting gangster Karim Lala, with Union minister Prakash Javadekar saying that everyday some "truth" will be revealed, before being withdrawn.

He also said Congress leaders were often accused of helping Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim flee the country.

Raut had created ripples on Wednesday by talking about the influence some of the gangsters of yesteryears enjoyed, while also claiming that former PM Indira Gandhi used to meet Lala.

With the Congress strongly objecting to his comments, Raut on Thursday said Gandhi would meet Lala as a community leader representing Pathans and then went on to withdraw his remarks.

Taking a swipe at the alliance, Javadekar told a press conference here that it would have all kinds of "cinematic experiences" in the times to come, as some truth will keep tumbling out before being withdrawn.

"This alliance is built around the convenience of power and opportunism," he said.

Raut's comments, the union minister said, showed the "communal politics" of the Congress, as it would recognise a gangster as a leader of a community and treat its members as a vote bank.

Jabbing the Sena, a former ally of the BJP, Javadekar claimed that its leaders no longer referred to Bal Thackeray as the "Hindu Hriday Samrat".