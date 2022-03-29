BJP should give coupons for petrol, diesel, LPG the way they gave out The Kashmir Files tickets: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday said that the BJP should distribute coupons for petrol, diesel, and LPG just like they "distributed" tickets for the movie "The Kashmir Files".

"After polls, BJP increased petrol and diesel prices. They're 'Ravan Bhakts' not 'Ram Bhakts'. They should distribute coupons for petrol, diesel just how their ministers distributed movie tickets for 'The Kashmir Files'," Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister's remarks came as petrol price was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise on Tuesday, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

The Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister also slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that AAP copied the social and welfare policies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"AAP has copied the social and welfare policies of CM Ashok Gehlot. We've made 50 units of electricity-free in the state. We also provide free health treatment to people. They have come to power in Punjab by copying us," Pratap Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'The Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:02 AM IST