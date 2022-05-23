BJP rule worse than that of Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule is worse than that of dictators Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini, alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. She was addressing a press meet in Kolkata.

Alleging that the Union government was using central agencies to interfere into state affairs, Banerjee said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the country's federal structure.

She stated that central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere into the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said.

"The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," the CM added.

Regarding the recent fuel price cut and subsidy on cooking gas announced by the Centre, Banerjee claimed that the saffron party does this before every election.

She said, "They (BJP) do this before any election. Only a small portion of BPL category is under Ujjwala Yojana. How poor people will buy a domestic gas at a cost of Rs 800?"

Earlier, the TMC on Saturday said the Centre's decision to slash fuel prices is an attempt to "fool the people" as it had increased the prices by leaps and bounds in the last few months and said West Bengal will follow suit once it lifts the "economic blockade" and releases the funds due to the state.

TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the Centre has raised the prices of petrol and diesel at least 14 times in the past few months and by leaps and bounds in the past one year. "Now it is decreasing the prices by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively. This is nothing but an attempt to fool the general people. This cut is not enough to bring down inflation".

To queries, he said West Bengal will slash fuel prices once the Centre cleared its dues amounting to Rs 97,000 crore.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:14 PM IST