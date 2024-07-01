'BJP Openly Tried To Manipulate & Coerce DMs To Rig Elections': TMC's Saket Gokhale Fumes Over Saffron Party's 'Internal Report'

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale |

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday morning over a news report that claimed an internal BJP report cited “lack of support from DMs” as a reason for the party's poor performance in the state.

Sharing the print report titled "Lack of support from MLAs, ministers & DMs led to setback in Lok Sabha polls in UP, finds BJP task force," Saket accused BJP of coercing DMs to manipulate the elections in their favour.

The report was based on the findings of a BJP task force, which attributed the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh to various factors. The task force, composed of 40 leaders, shared its findings with the BJP high command.

Taking to X, Gokhale wrote, "This is as brazen as it gets. An internal BJP report that was allegedly made to review the party’s loss in UP cites 'lack of support from DMs' as a reason. A DM is also known as the District Collector and is the Returning Officer for elections for that area."

Leveling serious allegations against the BJP, Gokhale wrote, "It is clear from this that the BJP openly tried to manipulate & coerce DMs to rig elections in their favor under the nose of the Modi-appointed Election Commission."

"And now, several DMs who didn’t 'help' the BJP during elections have been transferred," he added.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said, "The fact that it went to the extent of pressuring DMs shows that the BJP is a gang of criminals who will do anything for power. And yet, despite openly trying to manipulate government machinery during elections, Modi & BJP failed to get a majority."

According to The Print report, the BJP's task force cited sabotage by ruling MLAs, non-cooperation from state government officials, and a disconnect between BJP candidates and voters as major reasons for the party's dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's performance in Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh

In the recently concluded general election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 33 out of 80 seats. The Samajwadi Party surpassed the BJP by winning 37 seats, while its alliance partner Congress managed to secure 6 seats.

The BJP's performance in UP, a state chosen by PM Modi himself to get elected to Parliament, became a cause of concern for the party high command.

Following the results, the BJP announced that it would introspect on the possible reasons for the poor performance.

Over a month later, the BJP's task force came up with possible reasons for the defeat.