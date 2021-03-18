BJP only distributes money for horsetrading: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, while slamming the Bharatiya Janta Party said the Narendra Modi-led government did not do enough for West Bengal in the aftermath of the Amphan cyclone. She also said the BJP only distributes money for horsetrading.
While addressing a rally in Amlasuli, CM Mamata Banerjee said the TMC government gave thousands of crores of rupees to the people after the cyclone. The TMC supremo claimed that BJP leaders "arrive here in choppers and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes" just ahead of elections.
“We gave thousands of crores after Amphan. BJP where were you at that time? They only distribute money for horsetrading,” said Mamata Banerjee.
Asserting that the TMC will never allow the NPR exercise in West Bengal, Banerjee alleged, "The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here."
"Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the country can be evicted from Bengal," she added. National Population Register (NPR) is a document containing names of the country's "usual residents".
Branding the BJP as "a party of rioters", she said "We don't want violence, we don't want bloodshed, and we don't want the politics of retaliation to enter Bengal."
(With inputs from Agencies)
