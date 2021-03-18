'That's why we were concerned when Didi got injured...': PM Modi says he is praying for Mamata Banerjee's well-being

Last week, Banerjee had made headlines after sustaining injuries in Nandigram. Hours after filing her nomination from the area, her visit was cut short and she was rushed back to Kolkata and admitted to the hospital. She had sustained soft tissue injury and injury on ligament as well as a fracture.

While Banerjee calls this an 'attack', alleging that four or five people had purposefully banged the door of her car on her left leg, others vociferously contend that the injury was being "faked" or that nobody had attacked the politician. The BJP's official Twitter handles for example had cited many an 'eyewitness' account to contend that nobody had pushed or attacked the CM. And as several contradictory accounts surfaced, both the BJP and TMC had approached the Election Commission.

Having spent a few days in the hospital, the Chief Minister has now hit the campaign trail on a wheelchair, her left leg encased in a cast. "Bhanga paye khela hobe (the game will go on with a broken leg)," cheered party supporters.

But the BJP has remained critical. On Wednesday for example, party leaders in West Bengal took out a 'wheelchair protest rally' - seeming a veiled attack against the CM.