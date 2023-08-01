BJP Objects Strongly to Threats of Assassination in Chhattisgarh; Congress Denies Involvement |

Raipur: The major opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took strong objection to a statement in which BJP leaders were threatened to be assassinated if they dared to enter villages to seek votes.

Earlier, Tribal leader Surju Tekam was spotted in a viral video allegedly issuing threats of brutal killings of BJP leaders if they enter tribal villages for votes. In the video, he also appears to be asserting and inciting the public for the heinous offense from the stage and is heard saying that he is ready to be held responsible for the consequences.

As per the information received, on Sunday, the Congress held a public meeting with tribal leaders in Mohla Manpur district of Chhattisgarh to register a strong protest against BJP's inaction in Manipur. While addressing the public from the stage, Surju Tekam allegedly threatened cold-blooded killing of BJP leaders during the elections if they enter tribal villages.

At the time of the controversial tribal leader's address, Congress MLA Inder Shah Mandavi was also present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leader should be booked for giving such threats, says BJP

Moreover, BJP leader cum MP Santosh Pandey criticized the involvement of the Congress party and its leaders in the meeting and demanded that the leader should be booked under stringent sections of the IPC for inciting the public for murder and should be immediately arrested.

In this context, BJP leaders have filed a complaint at a police station regarding the condemnable offensive statement.

Moreover, senior tribal leader cum ex-Minister Kedar Kashyap alleged that after the target killing of BJP leaders, to win the elections, the Baghel government is openly hatching a conspiracy to eliminate BJP leaders.

The offensive statements exposed the fear of Congress leaders that they are losing elections. Hence, they issued public threats.

Kedar: BJP leaders will fearlessly contest for votes

The offensive statement is not an extempore remark but rather a Congress-sponsored conspiracy, Kedar alleged. Meanwhile, BJP also issued a press statement over the open public threats and said its leaders will fearlessly contest against such threats.

However, after the controversy boiled up, Congress MLA Inder Shah Mandavi clarified his stand and admitted that he was present on the stage during the program but totally disagreed with the threatening statement of the leader.

"As a Congress party member, I condemn the act. We believe in peace, harmony, and coexistence," the MLA said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)