BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma informs Delhi Police about receiving rape and death threats

She tweeted: "I’m being bombarded with rape, death, and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father and myself."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
Nupur Sharma

On Friday, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma took to Twitter to inform Delhi Police that she was receiving rape and death threats to her and her family members.

She tweeted: "@CPDelhi I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father and myself. I’ve communicated same to Delhi Police. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members..."

She further tweeted:

In reply, the Delhi police tweeted, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly."

