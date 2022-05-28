BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma informs Delhi Police about receiving rape and death threats

Nupur Sharma |

On Friday, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma took to Twitter to inform Delhi Police that she was receiving rape and death threats to her and her family members.

She tweeted: "@CPDelhi I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father and myself. I’ve communicated same to Delhi Police. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members..."

She further tweeted:

:@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself which are egged on by @zoo_bear because of his attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative.



Attaching a few pics. Please note. pic.twitter.com/QmgA2uRCrS — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) May 27, 2022

In reply, the Delhi police tweeted, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly."

