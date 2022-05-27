7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

7 Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector (Ladakh), and others have also been grievously injured, the ANI reported.
Efforts are on to ensure best medical care for injured, including requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command, the army sources added.
