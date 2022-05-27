e-Paper Get App

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

Efforts are on to ensure best medical care for injured

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others | ANI

7 Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector (Ladakh), and others have also been grievously injured, the ANI reported.

Efforts are on to ensure best medical care for injured, including requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command, the army sources added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

RECENT STORIES

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

7 Indian Army soldiers dead in Ladakh road mishap; grievous injuries to others

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022'

Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022'

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during Eliminator

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...

Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste...