BJP MPs & MLAs protest against recruitment scam in West Bengal

New Delhi/ Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday protested against the alleged involvement of leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) leaders in the recruitment scam in the state.

Holding posters with slogans against the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the saffron camp MPs including party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar taking out posters of those whose jobs are cancelled following the order of Calcutta High Court protested in front of Gandhi statue in front of the Parliament.

“From education to job, leaders of TMC are involved in several scam…..” read one of the posters in Bengali.

In Kolkata, saffron camp’s few MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari protested outside the Sealdah Railway station to inform people about the recruitment scam.

“We have started a movable exhibition with photographs of those who have lost their jobs following the court's order. This exhibition will be held across the state in front of big railway stations, airports and bus stands so that people get to know that those who have voted for the TMC with the hope of getting a job got deprived. The deserving candidates are not getting jobs but jobs are being sold to undeserving candidates,” said Adhikari.

It may be recalled that on March 14, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the judiciary to reinstate jobs 'legally' to those who have lost their jobs following court’s instruction and also said that those who are behind the scam should be ‘punished’.

Following the request of Mamata, CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had submitted an affidavit to Calcutta High Court requesting initiation of suo motu contempt proceedings against Mamata Banerjee.