BJP MPs meet Amit Shah over death of party workers, COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

“We gave a deputation about how the situation is in West Bengal. How they are killing our workers, and along with that the medical situation is deteriorating everyday. There is nothing being done under the Mamata Banerjee regime, the government is not running efficiently. We also submitted a letter to demand a CBI inquiry into the deaths of BJP workers,” said Saumitra Khan after meeting Amit Shah. Shah accepted the letter saying he will look into it, while he also asked the BJP MPs to discuss the matter within the party.

Khan also drew parallels on the way the healthcare system has been handled in Delhi compared to West Bengal, stating that people were dying in the state due to the inadequate healthcare facilities in the state. In his letter, Khan calls for Article 365 to be imposed in West Bengal and for emergency to be declared in the state.