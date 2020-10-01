BJP MP Ravi Kishan assigned Y+ security after getting threats over 'Bollywood drug nexus' comments in Parliament

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has been provided with the Y-plus category security following threats to life after he spoke out about the Bollywood-drug nexus links.

In a tweet on Thursday, the actor expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ravi Kishan thanked the Chief Minister for providing security for his 'family and the people of his constituency' and said that his voice would continue to echo people's thoughts.