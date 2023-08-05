 BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria Gets 2-Year Jail Term In 2011 Assault Case, May Lose His Lok Sabha Membership
BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria Gets 2-Year Jail Term In 2011 Assault Case, May Lose His Lok Sabha Membership

On November 16, 2011, Katheria was charged with attacking a torrent official and vandalising the 'Torrent Power' office in a mall.

Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Shankar Katheria was sentenced to two years in jail in an assault case in 2011 on Saturday. The order was pronounced by the Special Magistrate of an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

With the prison term, Katheria is probably going to lose his membership in the Lok Sabha. On November 16, 2011, Katheria was charged with attacking a torrent official and vandalising the 'Torrent Power' office in a mall.

In response to his prison term, Katheria declared he will investigate his legal options and file an appeal. "I showed up to court as usual. Today, the court decided not to favor me. I will utilize my right to appeal because I respect the court and I have that right, he told the news agency ANI. Ram Shankar Katheria previously held the portfolios of Union Minister of State and SC-ST Commission Chairman.

