BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl, seeks blessings on social media on birth of second child with wife Surabhi

BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl, seeks blessings on social media | Twitter

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has embraced fatherhood once again. The 51-year-old and his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, welcomed their second child earlier on Monday.

Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter releasing a photo of him and his wife from the hospital while announcing the birth of their baby girl. He wrote in Hindi while seeking blessings from his fans and followers, "With great pleasure I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house..."

बड़े हर्ष के साथ सूचित करना है कि मेरे घर में लक्ष्मी के बाद सरस्वती का आगमन हुआ है..आज घर में प्यारी सी बिटिया पैदा हुई है.. उसपे आप सभी का आशीर्वाद बना रहे.. सुरभि-मनोज तिवारी pic.twitter.com/JJj1H82XEr — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) December 12, 2022

This is Tiwari's third child and the second with his second wife Surabhi. After 11 years of marriage, the actor had parted ways with ex- wife Rani with whom he has a daughter named Rhiti. The birth of another girl child makes the actor a father of three, along with Rhiti and Saanvika.

On November 21, 2022, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of his wife's godh bharai rasam (baby shower). In the video, the mom-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump along with their elder daughter, Saanvika.