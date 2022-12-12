e-Paper Get App
BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl, seeks blessings on social media on birth of second child with wife Surabhi

Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter releasing a photo of him and his wife from the hospital while announcing the birth of their second child.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl, seeks blessings on social media | Twitter
New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has embraced fatherhood once again. The 51-year-old and his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, welcomed their second child earlier on Monday.

Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter releasing a photo of him and his wife from the hospital while announcing the birth of their baby girl. He wrote in Hindi while seeking blessings from his fans and followers, "With great pleasure I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house..."

article-image

This is Tiwari's third child and the second with his second wife Surabhi. After 11 years of marriage, the actor had parted ways with ex- wife Rani with whom he has a daughter named Rhiti. The birth of another girl child makes the actor a father of three, along with Rhiti and Saanvika.

On November 21, 2022, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of his wife's godh bharai rasam (baby shower). In the video, the mom-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump along with their elder daughter, Saanvika.

article-image
article-image

