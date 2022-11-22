BJP leader Manoj Tiwari to become a father again at the age of 51, shares glimpses from his wife's 'Godh Bharai' ceremony

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | File Photo

Indian actor and politician, Manoj Tiwari is all set to embrace fatherhood, at the age of 51. The actor and his wife, Surabhi Tiwari are going to welcome their second child. The actor expressed his gratitude and shared glimpses of his wife, Surabhi's godh bharai ceremony.

On November 21, 2022, Manoj took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of his wife's godh bharai rasam. In the video, the mom-to-be is seen flaunting her baby bump along with their daughter, Saanvika.

Sharing the video of Surbhi's baby shower, the actor wrote, 'We cannot describe some happiness in words. Can just feel...'

Manoj Tiwari penned his excitement in a note in Devnagri. He also bared how happy he is feeling as he is going to welcome another baby.

Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari got married in April 2020. The couple welcomes their first daughter named Saanvika in December 2020.

Tiwari was earlier married to Rani Tiwari and they got divorced in 2012 on mutual terms. The couple had tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to daughter Rhiti Tiwari.