Delhi: Former MP & Congress leader, Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of the MCD polls in presence of AAP National convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during his public rally.

He joined the party on Sunday. Vinay Mishra, son of Mahabal Mishra is already an Aam AAdmi Party MLA.