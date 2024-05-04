Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Uddhav Thackeray Warns PM Modi & BJP Not To Use Balasaheb Thackeray's Name In Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the BJP and its allies at a rally in Kankavli on Friday. He challenged BJP candidate Narayan Rane to stop him in his stronghold. I have come here. If you come across to stop us, we will bury you. I defeated you twice in the election here in Sindhudurg and third time outside my house in Bandra, still you are challenging me, he said. Soon after announcement of his candidature, Rane had threatened Thackeray not to use any bad words against DCM Devendra Fadanvis, otherwise they will show him the proper way to go outside Sindhudurg.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came out heavily against Thackeay and asked if he can take Veer Savarkar's name while being a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.

Reacting to this, Uddhav said, Instead of challenging me to speak this and that, Shah should speak on what development he did in the country in the last ten years. You have Rane with you but can't you develop Konkan?

"You seek votes on your father's name": Uddhav to BJP

Uddhav warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP not to use Balasaheb Thackeray's name in the election. "I am seeking votes on my father's name, you should seek votes on your father's name." He also warned not to call Balasaheb but to call him Hinduhriday Samrat. Criticising the PM, Uddhav said, Modiji is not talking about his manifesto but criticising Congress manifesto.

Modi had nothing to say about what he did in the last ten years but labelling the Congress manifesto as Muslim league manifesto. Uddhav also reiterated that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Jan Sangh, had joined hands with the Britishers during the freedom struggle. Rane had terrorized the people here after leaving Shiv Sena but Vaibhav Naik and other Shiv Sainiks stood here strongly, he added.

Uddhav promises to bring back stolen projects

Uddhav promised citizens of Maharashtra that he will bring back projects, wealth and companies which the Modi government had stolen from Mumbai and Maharashtra after the INDIA government came into power. He also promised rectification in GST and will give relief to businessmen.

Uddhav showed the confidence that the INDI Alliance will win 300 seats in the election and form the government. Uddhav also apologised to the people of Maharashtra for supporting Modi in the 2019 elections. He said it was his mistake to ally with him.