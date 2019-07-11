India

Updated on IST

BJP MLA's daughter claims threat to life from father after marrying outside caste

By IANS

MLA Rajesh Misra's daughter Sakshi had released a video along with her husband, claiming that the couple face a threat to their lives from her father. She had married Dalit youth Ajitesh Kumar on July 4.

BJP MLA's daughter claims threat to life from father after marrying outside caste

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in