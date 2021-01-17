BJP minister calls Mamata Banerjee an 'Islamic terrorist', says she'll have to seek refuge in Bangladesh after Bengal polls

The UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs alleged that the West Bengal CM "does not believe in Bharatiyata (Indianness)" and insulted Hindu gods and goddesses.

"She is an Islamic terrorist. She has worked to break the temples and insult gods and goddesses in West Bengal. She is acting at the behest of Bangladesh," the minister said.

"Mamata Banerjee will be defeated badly in the assembly polls, after which she will have to take refuge in Bangladesh," Shukla added, referring to the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

The minister further said the Muslims who say "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" will be honoured in the country.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had on Tuesday claimed that Muslims haven't received their dues under the Mamata Banerjee-led government and that it's time the minority community secures its rights.

"If the TMC has so much love for the Muslims, why are they so poor? The Sachar Committee had said Muslims of Bengal are very poor," Ghosh stated.

"In West Bengal, Muslims are saddled with police cases for various crimes such as cattle smuggling," the senior BJP leader added.

Mamata had often in the past been accused by the BJP of pursuing a particular brand of "politics of appeasement", instead of undertaking substantial measures to uplift the financial status of Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies)