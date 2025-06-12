BJP Leaders In Jharkhand Express Shock Over Plane Crash, Cancel All Party Programmes

IANS

Ranchi: Minister of State for Defence and BJP leader Sanjay Seth on Thursday expressed shock over the Air India plane crash near the Ahmedabad airport.

The London-bound aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport in the afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

“The sad news of a plane crash in Ahmedabad is shocking and saddening…In view of the accident, all public programmes are being postponed,” Seth told reporters.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren expressed grief over the plane crash.

Jharkhand BJP announced the cancellation of all scheduled events on Thursday.

“Shocking news has been received about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Many people have been killed in the accident. I pray to Baba Baidyanath for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured,” Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said in a post on X.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm, police said.

