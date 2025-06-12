Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families

Air India Flight 171, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today. |

Mumbai: Air India Flight 171, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today. The incident has caused deep sorrow for everyone at Air India and beyond.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India, confirmed the sad news and shared his heartfelt condolences with the families and loved ones of all those affected. He said the airline’s main focus right now is to support the people impacted by this event.

With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

At this moment, our… — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 12, 2025

Read Also Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off

Air India is working closely with emergency response teams at the accident site. A special team has also been set up to help families who are looking for information about their loved ones.

An emergency centre is now active and ready to provide care, updates, and all the help needed. The airline has promised to share more information once it is confirmed.

Read Also Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off

This is a very painful moment, and Air India is doing everything it can to stand with the families during this difficult time.

More details will be given as soon as they are verified. Until then, support efforts will continue.