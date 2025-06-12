 Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAir India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families

Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families

Air India Flight 171 met with a tragic accident. The airline is offering full support to families and working with rescue teams. An emergency centre is open, and updates will be given as confirmed.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Air India Flight 171, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today. |

Mumbai: Air India Flight 171, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today. The incident has caused deep sorrow for everyone at Air India and beyond.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India, confirmed the sad news and shared his heartfelt condolences with the families and loved ones of all those affected. He said the airline’s main focus right now is to support the people impacted by this event.

Read Also
Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off
article-image

Air India is working closely with emergency response teams at the accident site. A special team has also been set up to help families who are looking for information about their loved ones.

An emergency centre is now active and ready to provide care, updates, and all the help needed. The airline has promised to share more information once it is confirmed.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
Read Also
Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off
article-image

This is a very painful moment, and Air India is doing everything it can to stand with the families during this difficult time.

More details will be given as soon as they are verified. Until then, support efforts will continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions