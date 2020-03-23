BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at 9 pm on Monday.

Chouhan has earlier served the state's Chief Minister between 2003 to 2018.

The BJP legislative party meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

This comes after Kamal Nath, on March 20, tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The Governor on Sunday wrote to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against Nath and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol.

Chouhan on Saturday alleged that the Assembly Speaker was pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of Kol.