BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa withdraws resignation as president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

After switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party from Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday withdrew his resignation from the post of the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Sirsa withdrew his resignation from the top post, which he previously held as an SAD MLA, citing “technical and legal issues”.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) issued an official order today saying that Manjinder Singh has withdrawn his resignation.

The order read, In view of the present situation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and collapse of the administrative system of DSGMC, non-payment of salaries to staff of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools for the last two months, non-payment of Salary, Gurpurab salary (Bomus) to DSGMC staff & scholarship for staff children, and considering the onset of third wave of Corona pandemic in which it is important to gear up the Bala Sahib Hospital, It becomes important to tackle the situation.

"Due to technical and legal issues arose after the resignation of the undersigned and inability to call the general house of DSGMC for the acceptance of the resignation as per the law at the present scenario, the undersigned has decided to withdraw his resignation with immediate effect for the smooth functioning of DSGMC and will continue to discharge his duties as President-DSGMC till the formation of new management committee of DSGMC," the order stated further.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa withdraws resignation, citing "technical and legal issues" pic.twitter.com/XKsTgZqluN — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Two days ago, the security cover of Sisra who joined the BJP early this month was upgraded by the government from Y to Z category.

Earlier, Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana, President of United Christian Front Punjab Kamal Bakshi, Advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet, Civic body member from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ex-MP from Sangoor Rajdev Khalsi have also joined the party.

BJP recently announced its alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party and former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's new outfit for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 05:36 PM IST