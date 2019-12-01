BJP IT Cell head slams Rahul Bajaj, shares old video of him praising Gandhi

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed Industrialist and Bajaj Group Chairperson Rahul Bajaj after he raised concerns on Saturday over people’s fear when it comes to criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Malviya tweeted an old video of Bajaj where he can be seen praising Rahul Gandhi. Amit Malviya in a tweet said, "‘It is difficult for me to praise anyone’, said Rahul Bajaj except off course if it is Rahul Gandhi. Wear your political affiliation on your sleeve and don’t hide behind inanities like there is atmosphere of fear and all that..."