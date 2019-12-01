BJP IT Cell head slams Rahul Bajaj, shares old video of him praising Gandhi

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed Industrialist and Bajaj Group Chairperson Rahul Bajaj after he raised concerns on Saturday over people’s fear when it comes to criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.
Malviya tweeted an old video of Bajaj where he can be seen praising Rahul Gandhi. Amit Malviya in a tweet said, "‘It is difficult for me to praise anyone’, said Rahul Bajaj except off course if it is Rahul Gandhi. Wear your political affiliation on your sleeve and don’t hide behind inanities like there is atmosphere of fear and all that..."
Malviya's tweet came, a day after the businessman at The Economic Times’ ET Awards 2019 event in Mumbai, said “During UPA-II [second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance], we could abuse anyone,” Bajaj said. “You are doing good work, but if we want to openly criticise you, [but] there is no confidence you will appreciate that. I may be wrong but everyone feels that.” Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
This evoked a response from Shah, who said there was no need to fear but if Bajaj felt so, then “we will have to make an effort to improve the atmosphere”. "No need to fear about anything. The Narendra Modi-government has been criticised continuously in media. But, if you are saying that there is such an environment, we need to work to improve this," he said. Shah said that the government is working in a most transparent manner and if there is any criticism - depending on its merit we try to improve on that.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)