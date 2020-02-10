'BJP is weakening the constitution': Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Centre over SC verdict on reservation

The party also questioned the recent judgement of Supreme Court in which the top court said the state governments are not bound to provide quotas to SCs, STs or OBCs in promotions and jobs in the state government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday the Government that it was not a party in the Supreme Court which has ordered that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said the Centre was also not asked to file an affidavit on the issue.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the government and the BJP must spell out corrective measures if they do not agree with the Supreme Court judgement on reservation not being mandatory as they cannot distance themselves from it.

"The government and the BJP cannot distance themselves from the Supreme Court's judgement on reservation not being mandatory.

"If the BJP does not agree with the judgement, let it say so and spell out the corrective measures," he said on Twitter.