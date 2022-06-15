BJP holds protest demanding resignation of Kerala CM Vijayan over gold smuggling case

BJP protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi. | ANI

Protests demanding resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are taking place ever since after gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh alleged that the CM and his family were also involved. On Wednesday, BJP woman wing also held protest against Vijayan in Kochi.

Likewise, BJP Yuva Morcha also held protest outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram in the day in Kerala. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, one can see hundreds of BJP Yuva Morcha leaders are gathered outside the Secretariat and are raising slogans against Vijayan demanding his resignation from the post.

Heavy police forces are also deployed in the area. In order to disperse the protesters, the cops also used water cannons and tear gas. On Friday, protests took place in the state from Kottayam, which continued for the two days.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses allegations

Last week, Swapna claimed that Vijayan, his wife and their daughter also had a role in gold and currency smuggling. Since then, the opposition parties- BJP and Congress have slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader and asked him to resign from the post.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"The revelation made by an accused which has re-surfaced again due to vested interests has already been dismissed by the people here, earlier. This fresh attempt is a concerted one to destabilise a firm government which is relentlessly working for the good of the people. We are certain that the people who know everything will dismiss this as it did in the past," said Vijayan.

In the wake of the agitations, the state administration has directed people against wearing a black mask or a black outfit to any function presided by Vijayan.