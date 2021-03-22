BJP has cheated the people: Arvind Kejriwal on Lok Sabha passing GNCTD Amendment Bill

In a move by the Central government, the Lok Sabha today passed a bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant mGovernor" amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional". Expessing disappointment over the bill, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party for cheating the people of Delhi.

Charging the BJP, the Delhi CM in a tweet wrote, "Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated."

Arvind Kejriwal had even urged the central government to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was ready to fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.

The bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has become necessary as there have been ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government and several cases were also filed in courts.